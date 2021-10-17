Trust, a benchmark brand of digital accessories, continues to make its bet on the sound range. On this occasion, the company presents four new speakers aimed at the gaming world and characterized by their RGB light design. Among these new speakers are the models: GXT 629 Tytan, GXT 635 Rumax, GXT 606 Javv, and GXT 609 Zoxa, which in addition to allowing you to fully enjoy the sound, will also provide the user with a design experience.

GXT 629 Tytan – Design adapted to the gaming world and powerful sound

The GXT 629 Tytan are speakers that have an overwhelming bass power, high quality sound and a design adapted to the world of gaming, thanks to its RGB design, which will change the way you experience sound, whether playing games or listening to music. or watching movies, and that will allow you to fully enjoy all the sounds of each of the activity that the user is doing.

This speaker not only intensifies the reproduction of powerful sounds, but is also a burst of color, thanks to the dynamic RGB LED lighting of the subwoofer, combined with the matt black satellite speakers, and it fits perfectly with any configuration for gaming. Also, it allows the option of choosing between 7 pure colors synchronized with the bass (red, green, blue, yellow, purple, light blue and white), or you can even choose a variation of all the colors, thanks to the light rotation or RGB lights, which will also be synchronized with the sound bass.

The satellite speakers provide exceptional sound quality in the mid and high tones with up to 120 W of maximum power. This, together with the wooden subwoofer fitted with a 7-inch speaker that brings great depth to the sounds of the game, ensures a total gaming experience. Finally, it incorporates an intelligent management that allows it to save energy, thanks to the fact that it automatically switches to standby mode when it has not been used and turns on automatically when the user resumes the game.

Recomended PVP: € 119.99

GXT 635 Rumax: Stereo sound and multiplatform connection

The GXT 635 Rumax 2.1 speaker set is stereo that reproduces at 80W peak power (40W RMS) and includes a 5-inch subwoofer for thunderous bass. These speakers can be adjusted to the taste of each user in terms of sound quality and are equipped with multiple RGB lighting zones, so that the speakers achieve a first quality audio experience with a personalized visual experience, thanks to the fact that the part The front and the unit of each speaker are illuminated and there is even an RGB LED on the back of each satellite speaker that projects light to the outside, such as for example, on the wall. It has RGB rotation effects in 6 preset light modes.

Finally, the Trust Rumax are compatible and cross-platform connection: HDMI ARC, optical connection, 3.5 mm and it has Bluetooth, so that the user can connect any mobile device.

Recomended PVP: € 119.99

GXT 606 Javv: With compatco design and camouflage print

The GXT 606 Javv are 2.0 speakers, which have a power of 12W. In addition, this device is characteristic thanks to its compact design, and daring due to its camouflage print, which together with the colorful RGB lights will be an original device in any space where they are located. The gray-toned design, along with the metal grille on the front of both speakers, gives a rugged look, both in terms of design and durability. It also allows you to choose any type of lighting configuration thanks to the RGB LED and easily turn off the lights using the touch control located on the top of the speaker.

Recomended PVP: € 24.99

GXT 609 Zoxa: 12W power and designed for any space

With its slim design and subtle RGB lighting, the Trust GXT 609 Zoxa Headphone Set is a stylish addition to any desktop. Plus, this stereo speaker set is easy to use and doesn’t even require a wall socket. It turns on automatically when you turn on the PC. It is rated at 12 W peak power (6 W RMS) in seconds. Due to their modern and elegant design, they are speakers that fit into any type of space, both the one dedicated to work and the space that can be dedicated to play. Additionally, the Zoxa Headphone Set includes subtle RGB lighting with 6 different modes. Yes, it has a minimalist design; It is like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Recommended retail price: € 29.99