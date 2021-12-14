Trust, a leading brand in digital accessories, is expanding its range of webcams with the TW-350. A device that has a camera with advanced features thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840×2160) and high quality sound

During the last year more and more professionals want to have the best tech accessories to improve your work experience, whether at the office or at home, during their working days telecommuting.

For this reason, Trust, a benchmark brand in digital accessories, presents its new webcam TW-350, a camera that offers better depth perception, vibrant colors and a higher definition image thanks to its 4K UHD resolution, features that improve the performance of online meetings.

Trust TW-350 Webcam: a perfect product for professionals

This new Trust Webcam It has an advanced camera, which thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840×2160) is capable of capturing high definition video.

This high resolution also allows the image to reproduce all the vibrant colors at 30 frames per second. In addition, it provides better depth perception, thanks to the fact that it offers a 74 ° diagonal field of view Y autofocus.

The TW-350 also offers auto white balance, allowing backlight compensation to improve image quality as much as possible. This makes the user focus on their task while the target performs the focus automatically keeping the image sharp and clear.

For its part, the audio from this new Trust webcam is another remarkable feature. It is powered by a integrated dual stereo microphone, which facilitates uninterrupted two-way conversation. On the other hand, this accessory allows you to record high-quality audio, capturing clear sound from multiple directions, thanks to its range of up to 5 meters.

In addition, the camera also incorporates a tripod that facilitates the perfect placement of the device on a table or desk.

For his part, adjustable privacy shutter provides security by ensuring that you are always in control of what is visible. And thanks to its design plug and play With USB connections, the TW-350 is very easy to set up as it also includes a USB-A to USB-C adapter which ensures compatibility on most desktop and laptop computers.

The Trust Home & Office range aims to satisfy all needs at home and in the office (or wherever the user prefers to work), adding comfort to different lifestyles. In addition to webcams, Trust also offers wireless mice, smart multimedia keyboards, and laptop stands; all of them can be used from the comfort of a sofa or office chair.

The Trust TW-350 Webcam has a recommended retail price of € 139.99.