Are you already checking all your gear to go to war in Call of Duty: Vanguard or in Battlefield 2042? Well, very attentive to the Trust offers in two of its gaming helmets, which will help us to turn November into the month of shooters.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard launch and that of Battlefield 2042 They are going to make November an unrepeatable month for lovers of shooters, who are already preparing to dispute the multiplayer games more intense.

Of course, to qualify for victory it is necessary to have a specialized team to match, so Trust, reference brand in digital accessories, has decided to turn November into “the month of the shooter”.

What does this mean? Well, what will help us improve our performance on the battlefield by offering a series of unique promotions of two of their gaming helmets: the GXT 322B Carus Camo Blue, which will lower its price at Fnac, and the GXT 4488 Forze, on sale at GAME. We tell you everything!

GXT 488 Forze – An unrepeatable offer in GAME

The GXT 488 Forze headphones from Trust are some gaming headset Trust exclusive for PS4 with foldable microphone and adjustable headband. Available in black, blue and gray, the GXT range of headphones are specifically designed for the user to fully immerse themselves in the game, resulting in a definitive gaming experience.

In addition, these helmets offer a clear and powerful sound, ideal for recreating all the din of a war zone. And thanks to its powerful 50mm speaker units the sound they provide is more immersive than ever.

Finally, the design of these devices stands out for its comfort, since its soft circumaural ear pads, combined with the adjustable headband and microphone, offer the necessary slack for prolonged gaming sessions, making us unstoppable soldiers.

The GXT 488 Forze can be purchased for € 27.99 on GAME stores from November 5 to 8, accompanying the launch of Call of Duty vanguard, and from November 19 to 22, accompanying the exit of Battlefield 2042.

GXT 322B Carus Camo Blue – A bargain at FNAC

The GXT322B Carus gaming headset from Trust offer the best audio quality and great comfort, since its mesh pads are ideal for intense and long-lasting gaming sessions, as well as to isolate us from outside noises.

For his part, microphone, which can be bent into the most suitable position, has a adjustable sound clarity, which ensures that there is high and clear communication with all players so that even the smallest detail is not lost during the battle.

The volume control and the microphone mute switch of the headphones allow to control the sound in a simple and comfortable way, so as not to lose concentration at any time.

In addition, the 1 meter cable is ideal for connect them to PS4 or PS5, and can be extended with another of the included cables for a more comfortable use.

The GXT 322B Carus Camo Blue can be bought for only € 17.99 in FNAC stores from November 5 to 8, accompanying the launch of Call of Duty vanguard, and from November 19 to 22, accompanying the exit of Battlefield 2042.