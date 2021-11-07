This November will not go unnoticed by gamers who are fond of shooters, as two of the most important releases of the year are expected: Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042. The multiplayer awaits players from all over the world and there are You have to have the best specialized equipment to enter the battle, especially when you play with your friends and you have to move through the combat terrain. For this reason, Trust, a reference brand in digital accessories, turns November into “Shooter Month” and offers a series of unique promotions of its GXT 322B Carus Camo and GXT 4488 Forze Radius helmets for the GAME and Fnac stores.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

On November 5, Call of Duty: Vanguards, the latest installment of the famous video game franchise, will go on sale. Therefore, from November 5 to 8, those gamers who purchase Call of Duty: Vanguard for PS4 or PS5 in their GAME store, will be able to purchase the GXT 322B Carus Camo headphones in blue, for only € 17.99. For their part, those who buy the video game at FNAC can get the GXT 488 Forze headphones, in any of its colors, for just € 27.99.

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 will also hit stores on November 19 and will be the last chance for players to benefit from the Trust offer if they purchase it for PS4 or PS5 from their GAME or Fnac store. From November 19 to 22, gamers who come to Fnac to buy Battlefield 2042 will be able to buy the GXT 488 Forze headphones for € 27.99 and, if they do so in GAME, the GXT 322B for only € 17.99.

GXT 322B Carus Camo Blue – you will find them at Fnac

The Trust GXT322B Carus gaming headphones offer the best audio quality and thanks to their mesh ear pads they are ideal for intense and long-lasting gaming sessions, as they adapt perfectly and help to cancel out any possible noise while playing a battle against or with your friends. For its part, the microphone has adjustable sound clarity, which can be bent to the most suitable position, ensuring that there is loud and clear communication with all players so that even the smallest detail is not lost during battle. The volume control and the microphone mute switch on the headphones allow you to control the sound in a simple and comfortable way, so you do not lose concentration at any time.

In addition, the 1 meter cable is ideal for connecting to the PlayStation®4 or 5, and can be extended with another of the included cables for more comfortable use.

GXT 488 Forze – you will find them in GAME

The GXT 488 Forze is Trust’s exclusive gaming headset for PlayStation®4 with a foldable microphone and adjustable headband. Available in black, blue and gray, the GXT range of headphones are specifically designed for the user to fully immerse themselves in the game, resulting in a definitive gaming experience. In addition, gamers can enjoy clear and powerful sound, ideal if they are in a war zone. Thanks to the headphones’ powerful 50mm speaker units, video game sound will be more immersive than ever.

Finally, the design of these devices stands out for its comfort thanks to the fact that its soft and circumaural pads, combined with the adjustable headband and microphone, offer the necessary clearance for prolonged gaming sessions and, in this way, turn the user into an unstoppable player.