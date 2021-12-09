After introducing us to its 100% sustainable line of Clevergreen products made with recycled materials, Trust continues its strong commitment to becoming an even more sustainable company. Now it reduces by 37% the use of plastics in its packaging and has set a series of objectives that will reduce the environmental impact.

The possibility of working from homes because of the COVID-19 has allowed Trust, reference brand in digital accessories, grow more than ever. But growth always comes from the hand of environmental impact, and Trust wants to reinforce its desire to offer products and packaging more sustainable.

As a result of this initiative, the company has created a series of policies and commitments with all its partners (manufacturing, distribution and sale) to reduce its CO2 footprint and be a more sustainable company, following the motto of: “Fair for people. Fair for the planet. At fair prices ”, – Just right for the people. Fair for the planet. At fair prices -.

As immediate results of these commitments, Trust has already reduced the use of plastics in its packaging by 37% over the past year and has released Clevergreen, a new line of 100% sustainable products.

This sustainable vision is collected in the first sustainability report presented by the company, ‘Impact Report 2020-2021’, which reflects that the Socially Responsible Investment has become one of the main pillars in Trust’s global strategy, recognizing its role in an industry that must undergo a massive transformation to achieve the objectives set by the Paris Agreement.

Trust wants to achieve this with a series of very specific measures, which it has included in this report. Among them, the following stand out: the investigation of the analysis of the life cycle of the products, in order to identify elements that could help to reduce CO2 footprint (supply, production, product in use and end of life cycle).

But also the realization of a materials evaluation to analyze which areas you need to focus on to have the greatest impact and to begin a process to calculate impact who has Trust in society, both positive and negative, in order to assess what measures to take.

For all this, Trust has set itself three sustainable development goals, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, to make changes that have the most immediate and effective effects possible:

1) As its main objective, the company wants to be fully integrated within the circular economy by 2040. Thus, discarded products are collected and recycled, so that they are used again as raw materials in the production of new products.

These efforts focus on eliminating or reducing whatever is necessary, and recycling the rest. Along these lines and as a result of these actions, in June 2021 there was Clevergreen, its first line of products made with 100% recycled materials, such as Atlanta Stock Exchange, made from 18 plastic bottles.

2) The second objective is reduce your emissions to zero by 2030. To do this, it works to extend its responsibility beyond its direct operations to the total life cycle of its products, since much of Trust’s environmental impact is indirect, through the products that are sold to users from its manufacturing partners. and suppliers.

3) Finally and to support the Sustainable Development goals, Trust works internally creating an ecosystem in which employees of all ages and backgrounds feel safe and can thrive. In this way, during 2021 it has incorporated various tools and activities that contribute to the development of employees, their health and well-being, but there is also a firm commitment to improve the working conditions of the manufacturing partners.

For this reason, there is a code of conduct for suppliers included as a condition in contracts to collaborate with Trust. During the last year, the company carried out 45 audits to check if this code was being carried out.

In relation to all these types of measures, Rogier volmer, CEO of Trust International BV, has stated: “We are very aware of our role in the growing problem of increased energy consumption in the manufacture of electronic products and in the waste they generate. Sustainability cannot be achieved overnight. It is the result of a continuous effort and, although we are making progress, we have only taken the first steps on the road to achieving sustainability. We are fully committed and collaborating with our retail, industrial and manufacturing partners to make smart changes to production, operations and our product range to create a more sustainable industry. ”