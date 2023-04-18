TruthGPT, to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Elon Musk will officially enter the Artificial Intelligence arena by launching TruthGPT, to compete with OpenAI and Google. After acidly criticizing the technology, even asking that its evolution be delayed for at least six months, he proposes this direct rival to ChatGPT.

The announcement was made in an interview with Fox News.

According to Musk, TruthGPT will be a “supreme Artificial Intelligence that will seek the truth and try to understand the nature of the universe.”

“I think this could be the best path to security, in the sense that an Artificial Intelligence that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to kill humans, because we are an interesting part of the universe,” stressed the billionaire.

Thus, Elon Musk follows in the footsteps of Donald Trump, setting himself up as another “defender of the truth” (sic). Remember that the former president of the United States launched Truth Social in 2022, to compete with social networks that sanctioned it such as Twitter and Facebook.

Elon Musk, from father to rival of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT

Although he was one of the first promoters of OpenAI, the company that launched ChatGPT in 2022, Elon Musk has criticized it on several occasions.

In a 2023 letter where, along with other personalities from the tech world, he called for a pause on advanced AI research, as he believed it would harm society.

It read in that letter: “Contemporary AI systems are now becoming competitive with humans in general tasks, should we let the machines flood our information channels with propaganda and falsehood.”

Image: Science Daily | The AI ​​Index 2023 of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence focused on Artificial Intelligence projects is published.

Elon Musk’s point is that current AI technology “is trained to be politically correct, which is just another way of saying things that aren’t true.”

Founder of companies like SpaceX, Starlink, Neuralink, Tesla and The Boring Co., now Elon Musk will add a new one to his pocket: TruthGPT. It is unknown when he will take his first steps, but at the moment he already threatens everything shown by OpenAI and Google.