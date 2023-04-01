Tsunade goes from Naruto to real life with this sensual cosplay of an influencer from Brazil

Tsunade Senju, the mentor of Shizune, Sakura Haruno, and Ino Yamanaka, has been hailed by the fandom of Naruto as the favorite waifu of the followers of this manga – anime, not only because of the adventures she starred in, but also because of her physical attributes.

The program based on the manga written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto, produced by Pierrot, distributed by Aniplex and broadcast on TV Tokyo initially, showed Tsunade in a good part of its 220 episodes, part of Naruto’s success in the world of anime.

A member of the legendary Sannin along with Orochimaru and Jiraiya, Tsunade is also known to be one of the strongest kunoichi and the best medical ninja in the world, becoming the Fifth Hokage after Hiruzen Sarutobi died at Orochimaru’s hands.

Tsunade’s fame inspired many fans and cosplayers to dress up as her and cosplay at events, parties and more, just like a Brazilian influencer who went viral on the Internet.

Tsunade’s sensual cosplay

The influencer Luana Espíndola, better known on social networks as luanagaucha.officialwith more than 53,000 followers on Instagram, more than 1.2 million on TikTok, and more than 234,000 on KWai, posted several images of her Tsunade cosplay.

As we can see, the cosplayer is wearing the original costume of the medical ninja, with the green cloak and the gray outfit, with the black belt at her waist that allows her to show off her chest area even more.

In the image above these lines we can see how the content creator managed to perfectly recreate the Strength of a Hundred Seal, which demonstrates the powerful control of the chakra that Tsunade has.

Knowing the popularity of this Naruto character, Luana took advantage and published several posts with photographs of this sensual interpretation that she did perfectly.