10/27/2021 at 7:37 PM CEST

Roger Pros

Erling haaland He is undoubtedly one of the players of the moment. The Norwegian has 10 goals and 3 assists in just eight games played and next summer its clause will be 75 million euros, so many teams will join the bid for the Dortmund forward. Presumably, one of the teams to join the bid was the Chelsea as a result of some statements that his technician, Thomas tuchel, did in the newspaper ‘Bild’.

However, a little less than a week after the statements of the German coach, last Saturday, the very Tuchel wanted to put context to his statements in ‘Bild’, where he literally said: “We talked about Haaland several times, even during the market last summer. It seemed unrealistic and impossible to complete. Of course, we talk about him regularly because he is a fantastic player and a profile at Dortmund, who are a great rival for us in the Champions League. Would I be pleased if Lukaku and Haaland played together? I have no problem talking about it. I don’t think we’re that close to having it. But we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks & rdquor ;.

About what he really meant, Tuchel has stated that: “I fell into a trap. I received an award in Germany, an award from a newspaper. Then they asked me about the player. Normally, I never talk about other players because I never do. But then We joked about a duo with Romelu and it seemed like we made an offer. That’s the background, but I should have known, “admitted the Chelsea manager in a statement to ‘Goal’ after Chelsea’s win against Norwich.

Thus, everything seems to indicate that Chelsea will not be in the race for Haaland of the next summer market, although it cannot be completely ruled out so far. The teams that will be there are PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Manchester City, waiting to finally see the position that the FC Barcelona.