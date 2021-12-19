12/19/2021 at 17:59 CET

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel harshly criticized the Premier League after they refused to postpone the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The London team did not go from a draw to zero against Wolves, in a match in which they could only have six players on the bench, two of them goalkeepers, due to a new outbreak of COVID-19.

“We have not had a simple preparation because we have been several days with positives and then we have traveled together for three hours, we have dinner together and then the contagion of Jorginho has arrived,” Tuchel told the ‘BBC’.

“People are worried because they have been on the same bus and have been having dinner together. This was not enough to postpone the game and we had to play, but you cannot ask the boys to be 100% focused, “added the German.

Jorginho’s positive joins those of Ben Chilwell, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi this week.

“In addition, today at 8:30 in the morning they knocked on our doors at the hotel to do a new test that they had not warned us about. They haven’t let us sleep. I can’t tell you about other games, only mine. It has not been safe. I would not be surprised if we have more positives in the next tests. How is it going to stop if we go on the same bus and have dinner together as if nothing happened? “, Explained Tuchel.

“I don’t care much about the next matches, I only care about the next tests and the health of the players. Today Kovacic had to play half an hour after ten days in which he has been with COVID. Who takes responsibility for that. Kanté had only trained one day, Chalobah, two, “added the German.