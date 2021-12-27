12/27/2021

Chelsea’s manager, the German Thomas tuchel, criticized the current Premier League schedule, that accelerates its schedule and accumulates days in these days despite the growth of positives due to covid.

“It’s not fair. We have been intense for ten days, with players in bed and we face teams that have had postponed games and that they have a week to prepare them, “argued the Chelsea coach that he was reunited with the triumph by beating Aston Villa.

“The calendar is as it is but this cannot be the right way”, added Tomas Tuchel who recalled that Chelsea have played their eighth game so far this month and that on Wednesday they face Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have lost Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku, who reappeared this Sunday against Aston Villa, due to covid. What’s more, He can’t count on Kai Hartez and Timo Werner yet.

“They make us play despite having players with covid as well. TWe have new injuries but we are in the hands of people who are in an office without knowing what this is, “added Thomas Tuchel.

“We are fighting and we are squeezing our players. I have the utmost respect for what the players do. We make mandatory changes for injuries. We no longer change for tactical reasons “, said the Chelsea manager who praised the willingness of his footballers.

“I am proud and impressed with them but also concerned. We may be wrong to allow some to play after being sick, with coronavirus, with just one or two workouts. The Premier made us play and that’s why we played, “insisted Tuchel.