11/22/2021 at 23:25 CET

Joel xaubet

At Chelsea they refuse to accept one of their biggest players leaving for free next summer. Antonio Rüdiger he has become one of the leaders of a very solid Chelsea that aspires to lift all the titles. One of the bastions of Tuchel It is his defensive line and although the German coach has many options to rotate, Rüdiger is indisputable in the blue behind.

Despite the rumors, Rüdiger remains focused on his own

Tuchel knows the importance of Rüdiger and in the last press conference after the game against Leicester, the Chelsea manager assured that Rüdiger is committed to the team: “It does not affect his mentality. His quality is the same and his behavior has not changed either. He is totally committed to the team.” Tuchel is aware that the central defender is one of the fans’ favorites and assures that the player feels it: “I’m sure he feels the trust and respect of the club and its fans.”

Tuchel, hopeful with the continuity of Rüdiger

In addition, the blue technician ensures that Rüdiger couldn’t be in a better team given his competitive nature: “He is a great competitor and is in the optimal place. He plays the most competitive league and is in a team where he is very important and fits perfectly. We are going to be patient and hope it has a happy ending. “

Retaining Rüdiger is going to be expensive

At Chelsea they already know Rüdiger’s financial claims, the central wants to receive about 12 million annually to be able to renew, a figure that, for now, the blues refuse to accept. On the other hand the Real Madrid and other great Europeans are waiting to tie the tie to one of the centrals in better shape today.

Rüdiger came to Chelsea from Roma in 2017 in exchange for 35 million as an express request of Antonio Conte. With the passing of the seasons and the entrances and exits of the team’s dynamics, the German has become one of the best in his position and one of the leaders of the Chelsea dressing room, a team with which he has raised a Champions, FA Cup, Europa League and European Super Cup in the 165 parties deputies with the London box.