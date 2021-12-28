In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Diet fryers have been one of the most exciting discoveries of 2021. If you don’t have one yet, this is a good opportunity.

Is cecotec fryer cooks food by surrounding them 360 degrees and distributing all its heat power evenly. We will just need a small amount of oil to fry French fries, batters, or create all kinds of tasty dishes, including desserts and pizzas.

You can buy Cecotec’s discounted Turbo Cecofry 4D oil-free fryer in your official store. It only costs 109 euros, with free shipping in 24-72 hours.

It is an automatic diet fryer that cooks almost without oil. Dispose of 8 preset programs: Sauté, Toast, Chips, Oven, Manual, Skillet, Rice and Yogurt.

Dietary hot air fryer that allows you to cook without fat to eat healthier. Besides frying you can also sauté, toast, cook rice and even make yogurt, making it a very versatile appliance.

In addition to the preset programs you can manually adjust the temperature from 100 to 240 ºC. With a cooking time of 5 to 90 minutes. The power reaches 1,350 W.

An important fact is that it cooks on 2 levels: it is capable of preparing up to 2 dishes at the same time.

It incorporates a Premium automatic stirring paddle and a handle to hold it better while you cook, both removable.

It also has a stone-lined bucket of 3 liters capacity. It is capable of frying up to 1.5 kg of potatoes in one go.

And if you don’t know what to prepare, no problem: it includes a cookbook with 40 recipes and 8 video recipes.

If you want to know if it will fit on your kitchen counter, the measurements are as follows: 31 x 39 (47 cm with the handle) x 23 cm.

