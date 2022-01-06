01/05/2022 at 19:22 CET

Turkish football stadiums will only be accessible to those who have the third dose of the COVID vaccine in the event that more than 180 days have passed since the initial immunization schedule, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reported on Wednesday .

With that, a person who has received the last dose of the full regimen more than half a year ago is not recognized as immunized in the stages.

In that case, the “injection of soda” is required, indicates the Federation.

The first regimen of the two vaccines most frequently used in Turkey, the Chinese Sinovac and the German-American Pfizer, consists of two doses, completed last summer by a large part of the public.

The booster dose has been administered to 28.5% of the population, according to the Our World in Data portal, linked to the University of Oxford.

The TFF recalls that The new requirement is a precautionary measure against the new wave of infections, driven in recent days by the expansion of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which has already reached Turkey and is more contagious than previous strains.

However, health authorities have pointed out that the enormous increase in contagion cases, which have tripled in the last week, is not reflected in the occupation of hospital beds or in the number of deaths.