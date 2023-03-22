Turkish model performs this wonderful Kale cosplay with Broly’s armor

Kale is a warrior of whom we hope to see much more in Dragon Ball Super. She is a Saiyan from Universe 6 who has the same characteristics as Broly. She is a very calm and shy person, but when she runs out of patience she brings out surprising power, which she is not able to control due to all the anger that she accumulates.

The outfits with which she appears in Dragon Ball Super, in the two tournaments in which she participates, are very different from those of any Saiyan warrior we have seen on Earth.

He wears brown pants and a shirt that shrinks when he becomes a Super Saiyan, in that transformation like Broly’s. The next time we see her, she may have already developed a much more impressive power.

But while that arrives, we enjoy the character through the cosplay interpretations that different models perform around the world.

One that has recently made Kale is Turkish Peachieee Keen. On her social networks, where she usually displays her attributes, she appears as the Saiyan of Universe 6, but with a different characteristic: she wears the same armor as Broly, but in a female version.

How is that? It means that her suit is tighter and at the bottom she wears a kind of bikini. As shy as she’s shown to be, we’ll probably never see Kale in this outfit, but we show you how the Turkish model plays it on her account of instagram and TikTok.