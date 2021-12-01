11/30/2021 at 8:34 PM CET

The Premier does not stop During the week and the three big favorites return to the field this Wednesday. Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool They face a cheating day, in the middle of an English league that promises few concessions with three of the best teams in the world fighting for it.

The most outstanding duel is, on paper, the one that those of Klopp. Nothing more and nothing less than a Liverpool derby (9:15 p.m., DAZN), in which they will visit Goodison Park. Fortunately, Everton arrives in a terrible moment of form: they accumulate seven games without knowing the victory.

Rafa Benitez will recover Richarlison in attack, but will have to stop a Salah that comes with a succulent challenge ahead: to become the first footballer to score or assist in seven consecutive games at home. Firmino, Keita and Jones will be the most notable casualties for Klopp.

The Guardiola City will visit Aston Villa (21:15, DAZN), in what could be the return of Jack grealish to the club where it was formed. The 120 million midfielder, however, is doubtful after missing the last two games due to injury. Pep will not be able to count on either De Bruyne nor Laporte, and Foden is your other question. The Catalan confirmed that they have an “emergency & rdquor; due to lack of personnel with the Christmas calendar ahead. The Aston VillaFurthermore, he is reborn after Gerrard’s arrival on the bench: in two games he has won two.

The Chelsea for his part he will play against him Watford (8:30 p.m., DAZN). After drawing against United, Tuchel saw his lead margin narrow to one point with City, and two with Liverpool. Kanté will not arrive on time and Jorginho, James and Werner they will undergo last minute tests to see if they can reach the crash.