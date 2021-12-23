Drafting ESPABOX

As we announced yesterday in ESPABOX, Kid galahad, who is in Fuerteventura preparing for a new opportunity against Kiko, has insisted from the beginning on exercising the revenge clause of the contract because he considers that he lost due to an isolated hand; Thus, as a measure of pressure on Eddie Hearn’s company, he has informed them that he is already preparing that eventual appointment to regain the title of world champion.

But it seems that the fight that will be the first defense of Kiko Martínez, in the absence of official confirmation, will be played before Josh warrington. Leeds would be the venue for his reception of Kiko Martínez in what would mean another fight with pending accounts, after the shameful ruling of the judges in favor of Warrington against Martínez in May 2017, with Frank Warren being the promoter of that fight.

Surely, Galahad is offered a tie with a tip to satisfy him, but it is one of the missing fringes to give officiality to what we hope, the date of Kiko’s first defense.

A turn of events, plus Kiko Martinez He will not fight in Spain in his world defense of the IBF Pluma title, as Matchroom’s first soiree in Spain for 2022 has been pushed back from February, as initially planned, to March. In addition, the bag that the people of Elche would receive in one case and another differs by a considerable amount, with much higher emoluments being those perceived by a gala in the United Kingdom than in Spain.

Despite the interest of DAZN Kiko boxing in our country after his last great success, the man from Elche wants to make the most of the last stretch of his career. Even in Maravillabox Promotions They expected the announcement to be made on the day, leaving everything in the hands of Eddie hearn.

The confirmation, which should have occurred yesterday, has been delayed by the very harsh restrictions of the British government for the coming months, where closed-door sporting events are practically prohibited in the coming weeks, with other weeks behind closed doors being foreseen.

Another issue that is being worked on is the approval of the IBF. The American body is characterized by its seriousness, and would have to approve a voluntary defense of Spanish, so the official candidate, Luis Alberto Lopez, will have to wait to contest the belt. Warrington, coming off a loss and a void, is fourth-ranked on the IBF charts.