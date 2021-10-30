10/30/2021 at 9:21 PM CEST

A goal in the last play of the game by Brazilian Tuta prevented the defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt and the triumph of Leipzig (1-1), on the return to the pitch of Spanish international Dani Olmo after his injury.

FRA

Frankfurt

Trapp; Tuta, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Touré (Hauge, 59 ‘), Sow, Hrustic (Barkok, 59’), Durm (Lammers, 71 ‘); Kamada, Kostic; I erased (Ache, 82 ‘).

RB Leipzig

Gulásci; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol; Murkiele, Haidara, Kampl (Laimer, 65 ‘), Angeliño; Nkuku (Olmo, 89 ‘), Szoboszlai (Forsberg, 83’); Poulsen (Silva, 65 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 35: Poulsen; 1-1 M. 94: Tuta.

Referee

Daniel Schlager. TA: Trapp (69 ‘) / Gulácsi (93’).

Olmo, who had not played since September 18 against Colonia due to a small fibrillar tear in his right thigh, played the last minutes of the duel at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt after replacing Christopher Nkunku in 89.

At that time, Leipzig had the victory on track from the half hour of play thanks to both the Danish Yussuf Poulsen, who took advantage of a ball received from the Hungarian Willi Orban.

Leipzig did not close the victory and the game remained in the air. Thus, in the 95th minute, nearing the end, a stopped ball near the visiting area ended with a header from the Brazilian central Tuta that equalized Eintracht and frustrated Leipzig.

The point relieves Eintracht who bid to avoid falling in the relegation places, but stops the good line of Leipzig of the American Jesse Marsch that continues out of the European positions, in the tenth day of the Bundesliga.