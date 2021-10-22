The ATH of Bitcoin, the world’s strongest cryptocurrency, helped drive the value of assets used in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). So the TVL on DeFi was over $ 100 billion.

It is important to note that on Wednesday, October 20, Bitcoin registered a new ATH of $ 66,930. Particularly when the ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF makes its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

“Bullish sentiment prevails throughout the cryptocurrency market.”

As a curious fact, this first fund linked to Bitcoin, debuted as the second most traded fund on the record.

DeFi exceeded $ 100 billion

Similarly, the rally in Bitcoin is positively impacting the cryptocurrency market. Because of this, as confidence in cryptocurrencies increases, so does DeFi activity.

According to data provided by DeFi Pulse, the total value locked (TVL) in Ethereum-based DeFi protocols has exceeded $ 100 billion for the first time.

So, the total locked value (TVL), represents the sum of all the assets deposited in decentralized finance protocols (DeFi) that obtain rewards, interests, new currencies and tokens. Also, there is no central authority to govern, build or improve the ecosystem.

Also, DeFi Pulse, presented the following data:

Lending on cryptocurrency platforms increased 14.9% Crypto exchange transactions on DeFi networks increased 8.6% The number of Bitcoin used in decentralized finance increased 8% The number of Ethereum used increased 3.5%. Bitcoin rallied 4.5%, Ethereum was up as much as 8.7%.Previous TVL

Previously, the total locked value (TVL) of DeFi, exceeded $ 233 billion. Skyrocketing to $ 233.8 billion. Indeed, the increase in token prices contributed to the metric reaching a record high.

After all, according to data from DeFi Llama, there is more than $ 233.8 billion locked in protocols across the various Blockchain networks.

In fact, the DeFi ecosystem saw an increase in the influx of new users. And data from Dune Analytics shows that 3,591,876 wallets have now interacted with at least one protocol.

So do you think the DeFi boom isn’t going to slow down anytime soon? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

In closing, DeFi platforms have the power to attract more users in the coming months. Many are now watching the growth of Bitcoin and registering a new ATH.

I retire with this phrase from Ugo Foscolo: “Every tear teaches mortals a truth.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related