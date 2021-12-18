12/18/2021

The Civil Guard, within the framework of the ‘PANTIV II’ operation, has dismantled a criminal plot within an ITV, dedicated to legally document vehicles with deficiencies in Spain techniques for a price to be agreed, which in normal conditions would not exceed in other ITVs.

In a statement, the police force has explained that it has proceeded to the arrest of 12 people and the inspection of 51 vehicles that, supposedly, did not meet the technical conditions necessary for the report issued by the inspectors to be favorable.

The alleged crimes for which they are accused are documentary falsification, corruption between individuals and belonging to a criminal group. Thanks to the collaboration with the General Sub-Directorate of Industry and Inspection to the vehicles that are related in the police operation, they will withdraw the inspection that they have passed, to summon them to a new extraordinary inspection.

The investigation began when the Research and Analysis Group (GIAT Central), of the Civil Guard Traffic Group, received information that an ITV passed the inspection of vehicles that due to their external characteristics and important reforms, they would not have passed said inspection under normal conditions.

For this reason, a process of analysis and investigation of several ITVs, of the Autonomous Community of Madrid, began, requesting the collaboration of the General Subdirectorate of Industry and Inspection, informing that they had also focused on the same ITVs.

Continuing with the investigations, the agents revealed that the plot passed the inspection of vehicles that, due to their age and technical deficiencies, would not pass the inspection. “The owners of these vehicles, contacted several companies that for a price to be negotiated, they drove the vehicles to said ITV and, in collusion with the ITV technicians, raised their hands in the inspections so that they passed them without problems, even going so far as to change the license plates on similar vehicles that were in better condition, only to pass the ITV “, has explained the police force.

The investigations are still open Therefore, subsequent arrests are not ruled out, according to the Civil Guard.