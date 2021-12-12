12/12/2021 at 12:37 CET

EP

A total of twelve banks operating in Spain had losses at the end of September, one less than a year before, according to the individual financial statements of the entities published this Friday by the Bank of Spain.

The highest ‘red numbers’ between January and September were presented WiZink, with net losses of 26.5 million euros, after extraordinary provisions of 200 million to cover potential litigation for revolving cards.

Behind, Evo Bank lost 14.6 million euros, compared to 45 million in profit a year earlier, and Targo Bank it reduced its losses by 23.8%, to 14.4 million euros.

He also cut his losses by 17% Singular Bank, although its results did not come out of negative territory, with -9.9 million euros. On its side, the branch in Spain of Credit Suisse AG it posted ‘red numbers’ of 9.5 million through September, compared to losses of 1.8 million a year earlier.

Wealthprivat Bank (previously called Bank Degroof Petercam Spain), increased its negative result by 67%, to 6.7 million, while Anbank Spain more than doubled its losses, which reached 4 million euros. The Spanish branch of JP Morgan Chase Bank it also raised its net losses by 31%, to 3.65 million.

Other entities that posted negative results at the end of the third quarter were Pichincha Bank (-1.44 million), Deposit Bank (-123,000 euros), Alcala Bank (-154,000 euros) and European Bank of Finance (-202,000 euros).

The aggregate of the individual financial statements of the Spanish Banking Association (AEB) yields joint profits of 5,537 million euros until September, compared to losses of 6,960 million euros in the same period of the previous year, marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The greatest losses in the period between January and September 2020 were suffered by Santander (6,315 million) and BBVA (1,476 million euros).