Twilight Actor Taylor Lautner Announces Engagement | Instagram

The famous actor Twilight Taylor Lautner recently announced on her various networks that she will be getting married soon and is happier than ever, a news that has undoubtedly gone around the world and that has her followers excited.

This weekend, Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner surprised his fans by sharing on his social networks that he will soon marry his girlfriend Tay Dome, since the couple just got engaged.

Lautner, who rose to fame thanks to his role as Jacob Black in the Twilight saga, boasted the romantic moment that made his now live fiancee, to whom he proposed to marry him amid roses and candles.

This is how in the publication that he shared, the actor is seen kneeling before his girlfriend and with an engagement ring in his hand, in addition, he revealed the date of such an important event 11.11.2021.

And just like that all my wishes came true, “he wrote in the photo he shared.

It may interest you: Ryan Reynolds moves away from acting Is he retiring?

After that message, Taylor dedicated a few loving words to his future wife, whom he thanked for changing his life.

I can’t wait to spend an eternity with you. You love me unconditionally, you calm me when I’m anxious, you make me laugh too much and the most relevant thing you make me a better person ”, he published.

It should be noted that the couple began their relationship in 2018 when they published a photo with matching Halloween costumes.

Since then, they have kept fans posted on their romance which will soon lead them down the aisle.

For his part, Dome, who is the fiancee of the handsome Hollywood actor, has also shared the photo of the request.

My absolute best friend. I can’t wait to spend my whole life with you. “

On the other hand, Kristen Stewart, Lautner’s co-star throughout the ‘Twilight’ saga, has also recently announced his engagement to his girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, after two years dating.

The first time I told her that I loved her it was really late and we were in some shitty bar, her friends were there or whatever and they left, and I was like ‘ho, man, I’m so fucking in love with you’. It was not so bad, and it was also quite obvious, “the actress commented in an interview.

It should be noted that we can see her as Lady Di in ‘Spencer’, a film that opens on November 19.