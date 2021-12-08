Danna Paola and Michelle Salas They are two of the most followed Mexican celebrities today, but apparently their fame is not the only thing they have in common, because in recent weeks, more and more users of social networks have realized thatThe physical resemblance between the singer and the influencer, and there are even those who have even joked that these young women could be twins.

Both celebrities are very present within the entertainment industry in Mexico. Michelle, the singer’s daughter Luis Miguel and the actress Stephanie Salas, did not choose to follow in the footsteps of his parents on stage or recording sets, but from his youth he showed interest in the world of fashion, so she studied design at a renowned New York school, which also led her to become model, as well as a whole personality of Instagram.

For her part, the singer of songs like “Mala Fama”, “Oye Pablo” and “Kaprichosa”, began her career as a child and has had great success in different areas of entertainment, achieving international fame by participating in series such as’Elite‘ from Netflix.

But beyond being quite recognized figures, there is something that unites both famous: their look.

Danna and Michelle share the same hair style

It was in the middle of last October when the beautiful daughter of the singer of “The bikina“He decided and got rid of the length of his hair, which he made known through his social networks, where he was seen showing off his change of look with great style, ideal for young women.

The Influencer opted for a bob cut at the height of the jaw, which he confessed in an interview that he thinks it is an ideal look for the autumn and winter season, because in addition to being very elegant, it is very easy to style.

Michelle has taken her cut with a tousled style and some waves, but also very smooth, thus showing the versatility of her image.

PHOTO: IG @michellesalasb

As for the 26-year-old singer, for weeks she has appeared more blonde than ever with a short hair that makes her look very young and fashionable.

Even for his latest topic “A bit”, the artist showed off a bob cut below the jaw, which she gave her own style by wearing it with bangs.

His new look has looked straight with the tips turned out, and also with marked waves, thus demonstrating that his new haircut is ideal to wear at any time.

PHOTO: IG @dannapaola

