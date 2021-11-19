It was on November 29 when the death of one of the most beloved actors of Mexican TV, Octavio Ocaña, known for giving life to “Benito Rivers” in the series “Neighbors”, was announced.

Many versions began to circulate around the death of the 20-year-old actor, as first an attempted assault was said, then a police chase and now a self-shot.

Related news

Almost three weeks have passed since the terrible death of the Televisa star and for some time it was revealed that the actor died from a self-shot with a weapon of his own, but many doubts have arisen in this regard.

According to the investigations, the family has relied on experts who can give them an official version, and it has been the lawyer of the actor Rafael Alejandro Martínez, the Ocaña’s lawyer, who released some details in this regard.

Almost three weeks have passed since the star’s death. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

New details of the death of “Benito Rivers”

The family’s lawyer spoke for the television program “De primera mano” (Imagen TV), and commented that they already had access to the records of the different investigation folders regarding the fateful event as a young man.

It should be noted that Mr. Martínez shared that they are already working as legal and victim advisers for the indirect victims, which in this case is Octavio’s family.

The young man was 16 years old giving life to the role of “Benito Rivers”. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

“We are conducting proceedings with the sole purpose that the facts can be clarified, that the approximate truth of what really happened can be reached and that naturally those responsible can answer for this horrible, heinous crime …”.

On the other hand, the version of one of the expert witnesses in the case, Mauricio Reséndiz, was released, who made it very clear that the investigations are continuing because up to now they have various elements of the facts.

However, he also assured that there are some anomalies in the official ruling, including the lack of fingerprints on the weapon with which Ocaña allegedly shot himself.

“There is a discrepancy that I would like to clarify. There are elements of a chemical, physical and biological order that occur when a person dies from a firearm,” he explained to the same broadcast.

Various versions of the actor’s death have continued to circulate through social networks. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

And it is that in this specific case, there are no elements in its entirety to have the scientific certainty that he fired the shot to be able to deprive himself of life.

Despite what many come to believe or the versions that circulate through social networks, everything indicates that the end and knowing the truth will take time.

The expert made it clear that the evidence indicating that the interpreter of “Benito Rivers” had remains of gunpowder in his hands “is negative” and therefore, the family will not rest until the whole truth behind the actor’s death is known .

And it is that everything seems to indicate that the actor did not actuate the weapon against him, so that version has been cleared and the murderer of the “Neighbors” star will be sought.

The family assures that it will go to the last consequences. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE