Twitch announces Dan Clancy as new CEO and promises to remove the most annoying aspect of the platform

twitch recently announced its new CEO, Dan Clancy, who made it his biggest promise to eliminate the most annoying aspect of the live streaming platform: pre-roll ads.

Pre-roll advertising consists of showing an advertising video just before showing the content that the user has searched for. These ads have been highly criticized by Twitch users, who have to wait from 30 seconds to more than a minute to see their favorite streamers.

However, according to a report published on the website of 3D Gamesthe newly appointed executive director of the purple platform commented in a direct that even he had happened to try to discover a small channel and suffer these pre-roll ads.

Dan Clancy

Clancy’s Words

On the stream, Clancy explained, “I don’t think that’s the right experience when you’re trying to discover new content. When you’re watching and you’re like ‘oh let me see this’ and you get an ad that inhibits you from finding new streamers.”

The new Twitch CEO explained that he agrees that pre-roll ads are detrimental to the user experience, especially when they want to see a new streamer they don’t follow and have to eat several ads before they can go live.

“We currently have some tests going and will be releasing some things soon that really move away from pre-roll ads when people are trying to discover new channels,” Clancy said.

Dan Clancy initially promised that pre-roll ads would be phased out for channels that Twitch users have never seen before, but it looks like they will gradually try to completely remove pre-roll ads when entering any channel.