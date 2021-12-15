. Twitch Logo

Twitch has recently banned several top streamers for using racial slurs during their broadcasts, including Vaush, Fawn, and Hasan Piker. Fawn has said that she was falsely reported to Twitch.

Vaush and Fawn were banned from Twitch

Vaush, who had 82,000 followers on Twitch, and Fawn, who had 32,000 followers, were allegedly banned from Twitch on December 14 for using the word “cracker” during a broadcast, Dexerto reported. Fawn said on Twitter that she was falsely reported.

Vaush tweeted that he was banned for using a racial slur. He tweeted the update shortly after tweeting: “The left needs a great streamer who is not known for using racial slurs, and I step forward.”

never mind they banned me for using racial slurs https://t.co/689OugfqNZ – Vaush (@VaushV) December 14, 2021

Vaush tweeted that it was a “massacre” after sharing a screenshot of the reason for his ban from Twitch.

Indefinite, no less. Proud of Twitch for finally taking a stand against anti-white racism – Vaush (@VaushV) December 14, 2021

The screenshot said that you received a “warning for non-compliance with community guidelines on your account.” The message read: “Due to the serious nature of this violation, or the fact that you have incurred multiple violations, your access to Twitch services is restricted indefinitely.”

The screenshot Vaush shared went on to say that the motive was due to “insults or hate symbols” used “without context or in a harmful way.”

Fawn tweeted that he believed it was banned “for the same reason.”

i believe it is – Fawn 🦌 (@fawnchild_) December 14, 2021

Fawn said on Twitter that his ban was seven days and that “someone on reddit admitted to falsely reporting me.”

7 days… someone on reddit admitted to falsely reporting me. i find it kinda funny tbh because i was just complaining about how they don’t care about the use of the r word AT ALL – Fawn 🦌 (@fawnchild_) December 14, 2021

Fawn also commented that the ban came after she had to miss her grandmother’s funeral after being so ill she was in the emergency room.

getting banned has been the best part of my day. ive been waiting in the emergency room for 8hrs. i had to miss my grandmother’s funeral service bc im too sick & we can’t travel to samoa. @TwitchSupport please look into what i actually said that was tos – Fawn 🦌 (@fawnchild_) December 14, 2021

The Twitch community guidelines on name calling outlines limited exceptions: “We allow certain words or terms, which might otherwise violate our policy, to be used in an empowering way or as terms of endearment when such intent is clear.”

Dexerto reported that Twitch noted in 2020: “Regardless of spelling or pronunciation, insults used for the purpose of hate or harassment are not allowed.”

We’ve had questions about the use of the N word on Twitch. Use with a hard R is not allowed, period. We also automatically block the word across Twitch including in chat. – Twitch (@Twitch) December 19, 2020

Twitch does not officially state whether “cracker” is considered an insult based on its TOS, Dexerto reported.

Vaush has tweeted that he believes he was banned for saying “cracker.”

Cracker https://t.co/DgYeorGlLm – Vaush (@VaushV) December 14, 2021

As of this writing, Vaush’s @VashVidya Twitch account is not yet available on Twitch.

Fawn’s Twitch channel gave the same error message.

Hasan Piker was also banned from Twitch

The news of Fawn and Vaush’s bans came after news of Hasan Piker’s ban spread widely on Twitch.

Piker had more than 1.6 million followers on Twitch when he was banned, NBC News reported. He said he was banned for saying the word “cracker” on a live broadcast, but the platform did not immediately tell him exactly why he was banned.

Piker said in a YouTube video: “They don’t want to come out and say, ‘Racism against whites is unacceptable on this platform, and that is why we are banning the use of the term cracker …'”

Piker said the word when he disconnected from his Twitch stream and talked about how two of his moderators were banned for using this word. He said his moderators were historically oppressed people of color and that he wanted his followers to “stop crying about this,” NBC News reported.

Piker said that a group on Reddit had filed the original complaint against their Twitch channel.

