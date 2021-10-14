PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner # 42 and Skylar Diggins-Smith # 4 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrate after defeating the Chicago Sky in Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the . License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen / .)

The Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky delivered an overtime thriller in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals and Twitter was losing its collective mind.

After the Chicago Sky took Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on the road, the Phoenix Mercury knew they had to come up with a big answer on Wednesday night in Game 2. With some in-town basketball stars in Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder attending the game, you knew Diana Taurasi and the Mercury were ready to put on a show.

They indeed did that. In a back-and-forth affair, Phoenix appeared to have the game in hand but a missed free throw allowed the Sky to get the game-tying bucket before a botched play inbounding the ball forced overtime.

In the extra frame, though, things got even crazier. The Mercury again took another lead but a late turnover could’ve turned the tide. Instead, Taurasi notched a clutch steal, saved the ball from going out of bounds (at least, as the refs called it), and set up a key possession. Skylar Diggins-Smith then delivered the daggers, beating her defender off the dribble and taking it to the rack.

Chicago’s ensuing possession was fruitless and Phoenix was able to tie the best-of-5 series up at one game apiece. And as you’d expect, everyone was buzzing over that wild finish.

Twitter was marveling at the awesome Mercury-Sky finish in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals

Skylar Diggins-Smith!

What a game. – Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) October 14, 2021

I’m agnostic but that @ ROSGO21 report on why Skylar Diggins-Smith wants a ring kinda has me rooting for Phoenix lol – Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 14, 2021

Taurasi been kicking ass for all four Spider-Men lol – Kazeem Famuyide (@Kazeem) October 14, 2021

Skyler Diggins-Smith, folks. What a drive. What a finish. Mercury up 5 with 12.8 left in OT. – Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 14, 2021

What a great game Mercury vs Sky in OT …… The crowd was amazing and the game was outstanding… .The GOAT (Diana T) came thru again…. – michael j wright (@lgwtoday) October 14, 2021

This Sky vs Mercury series is unreal! If you love the game of basketball, you will be satisfied with all of this series! #skytown – # 1 Candace Parker Enthusiast (@_LarroHoops) October 14, 2021

Mercury vs Sky a straight up party! – Cameron Derby (@CamDerbyTV) October 14, 2021

Most importantly, a message for anyone who wasn’t watching the fantastic game.

“IM NOT WATCHING THE GAME 2 OF THE WNBA FINALS BETWEEN CANDACE PARKER’S SKY AND DIANA TAURASI’S MERCURY ON ESPN” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 – Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) October 14, 2021

Seriously, if you aren’t tuning into these fantastic WNBA Finals, that’s a you problem that you need to solve. This is sports at its absolute finest.