10/27/2021 at 1:12 AM CEST

Twitter announced losses of $ 403 million on Tuesday between January and September 2021, compared to the 1,357 million dollars it lost in the same period last year, while announcing a continued increase in users, which have reached 211 million. The company, based in San Francisco, increased its turnover by 44% and went from 2,427 million in the first 9 months of 2020 to 3,510 million in the same period of the current year, which in turn explains the cut registered in losses. Almost all of this income, just over 88%, comes from the sale of advertising space on the social network, while the remaining 12% earn it selling data to third parties.

Between January and September 2021, Twitter shareholders lost 51 cents per share, compared to losses of $ 1.73 for the same period last year. In the third quarter, the most followed today by Wall Street analysts, the firm headed by Jack Dorsey posted losses of $ 536 million, compared to gains of $ 28 million in the same quarter last year.

Currently, the blue bird social network has 211 million daily active users (that is, they connect at least once a day) worldwide, 13% more than in the third quarter of 2021. The The company underlined in a statement that it is an acceleration in the growth of users since the second quarter of the year, when it registered an increase of 11% compared to the same period last year. This increase is due, according to Twitter, to “continued product improvement and the global conversation around current events.”

Despite the losses registered in the third quarter, the social network said it was “happy” with its business results, “with a 37% year-on-year revenue increase, which reflects strength in all the main products and geographical areas, “said Twitter’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal. The company also issued its financial predictions for the last quarter of the year on Tuesday, in which they stated that they expect to record some revenues of between $ 1.5 billion and $ 1.6 billion.

The social network accounts did not meet analysts’ expectations, but the company’s good expectations encouraged Wall Street investors, and its shares rose 2.88% to $ 63.20 per share in the electronic operations after the closing of the New York stock market.