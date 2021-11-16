11/16/2021

Twitter has updated the web version of the platform to modify the chronology refresh system (‘timeline‘), in order to correct the problem that makes the’ tweets’ half read by the user disappear.

One of the functions that Twitter users least like is the automatic refresh of the chronology to show new publications, which sometimes leads to losing the ‘tweets’ that users have started to read.

From Twitter they recognized that it was a “frustrating experience”, and explained that this effect of ‘tweets’ that disappear in the middle of their reading occurs because the ‘tweets’ advance in the chronology as new responses are added to the ongoing conversation.

Then they announced an update that would modify the refreshment system, which this Tuesday is already available on the web version of the social network, as confirmed through its Support profile.

An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top. – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2021

“Now you can choose when you want to upload the new tweets to your timeline“, they indicate from the company, which indicates that for this you only have to click on the counter bar of ‘tweets’ that appears at the top.