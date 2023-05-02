Twitter Is Now The Place To Watch Super Mario Bros. The Full Movie

Elon Musk has done everything possible to maximize business and money flow with Twitter. What we never imagined is that this determination would end up having an impact on Nintendo and its recent film release: Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

During the last few weeks we have witnessed one of the most impressive phenomena in recent history in movie theaters, with this adaptation of the legendary video game breaking all possible box office records.

So, as would be obvious to expect, it was not long before the digital pirates began to spread the tape through the network. But curiously now they have opted for an unexpected platform to distribute the tape illegally: Twitter.

And it is that the changes implemented by Elon Musk, crossed with the massive personnel cuts within the company, including content moderators on the social network, would have turned the site into a paradise for piracy.

How Twitter Ended Up Being The Site To Watch The Complete Super Mario Bros. The Movie

According to a report from friends of The Vergeduring the last days the complete tape of Super Mario Bros. The Movie has been published in a constant and repetitive way on Twitter.

So it would suffice to follow some specific accounts dedicated to posting long-form videos, thanks to the fact that they pay for the Twitter Blue subscription, or it would even only be necessary to do a quick search, with a couple of results filters in the app, to come up with the feature film.

Image: Twitter | Twitter has become a no man’s land thanks to the absence of moderators and pirates share there Super Mario Bros. The Complete Movie.

All this dynamic would be possible thanks to the fact that the users of the social network would be taking advantage of the fact that the platform does not currently have an effective moderation team, after the cuts promoted by Elon Musk.

This is clearly a direct copyright infringement and Twitter could face serious legal trouble if it doesn’t act soon, as Nintendo has a long history of suing all sorts when its intellectual property is infringed.

As we know, Elon Musk fired most of Twitter’s trust, moderation and security staff months ago when he took over the company.

So over the last few months the platform has been distinguished by its utter lack of regulation, which is why DMCA enforcement has been relatively conspicuous by its absence under the current administration.