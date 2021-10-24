Twitter permanently suspends Steve Bannon’s account 0:40

(CNN Business) – Twitter permanently suspended an account belonging to former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon after he suggested Thursday morning that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded. His comments were made in a video posted on his Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts.

Bannon falsely claimed that President Trump had won re-election, even though several key states were still too tight to project a winner, and said he should fire both Fauci and Wray.

Then he said he would go further: “I would put heads on pikes. Right. I would put them on both corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. Either you accept the program or you leave.”

Not only Twitter, the video was on Facebook and YouTube

The comments came during a live broadcast of Bannon’s “War Room: Pandemic” online show.

The video was live on Bannon’s Facebook page for about 10 hours on Thursday and had been viewed nearly 200,000 times before Facebook removed it, citing its policies of incitement to violence. CNN has reached out to Bannon for comment.

Earlier on Thursday, YouTube removed the video for violating its policy against “incitement to violence.” Twitter said it had permanently suspended Bannon’s “War Room” podcast account for glorifying the violence.

Bannon’s comments came as other supporters of President Trump have also used violent and militaristic rhetoric to back up Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that there is a rigged election and to condemn his alleged political opponents.

Other cases

In a tweet Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. asked his father “to declare all-out war for this election.”

“It’s time to clean up this mess and stop looking like a banana republic!”

Trump Jr. also repeated multiple unsubstantiated claims undermining the integrity of the election in the tweet, which was labeled by Twitter as “disputed and could be misleading.”

During the campaign, he had promoted unsubstantiated claims about rigged elections to recruit an “army” for his father, as CNN previously reported.

CNN has reached out to a Trump Jr. spokesperson for comment.

Also on Thursday, Facebook shut down a pro-Trump group called “Stop The Steal,” which brought together hundreds of thousands of members and had been coordinating protests that sought to challenge the legitimacy of the election.

Some members of the group made posts about a civil war and rebelling against the government should Trump lose the election, according to a report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a London-based think tank that monitors extremism.

“So if they give it to Joe, how are we going to overthrow the government?” Asked a member of the group in a post.

Possibility of violence

ISD analyst Ciaran O’Connor said that while such posts can be hyperbolic, Facebook groups can be used to coordinate protests or offline events that could turn violent.

“It was possible that this group became a center for potentially violent behavior,” O’Connor said.

One of the administrators of the “Stop the Steal” group, Dustin Stockton, told CNN that he did not see any messages within the group “calling for violence outside of what is common political hyperbole.”

He said Facebook’s removal of the page was “misplaced and should be restored immediately.”

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN: “In keeping with the exceptional steps we are taking during this period of heightened stress, we have eliminated the ‘Stop the Steal’ Group, which was creating real-world events.”

The spokesperson added: “The group organized around the delegitimization of the electoral process and we saw worrying calls for violence by some members of the group.”

Fertile ground

Researchers say the vote-counting controversy is particularly fertile ground for extremists to spread their messages.

“A contested election creates the perfect conditions for extremists to create chaos, sow division and try to undermine our democratic institutions,” said Oren Segal, vice president of the ADL Center for Extremism. “All of those are fundamental goals for extremist movements across the board.”

Even if comments from influential politicians don’t directly call for violence, war symbols and veiled references can value violence and potentially inspire people to action, said Cynthia Miller-Idriss, director of the Polarization Research and Innovation Lab. and Extremism at the American University.

He said President Trump’s comments in his first debate with Biden, in which he told the far-right group Proud Boys to “stand back and wait,” for example, could have been perceived as a call to action, regardless of their intention.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen and Mallory Simon contributed to this article.