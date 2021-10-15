SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: Evan Longoria # 10 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 in game 5 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 14, 2021 in San Francisco, California . (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / .)

Giants manager Gabe Kapler reacts to blown check swing call in NLDS Game 5 by Josh Hill

The 2021 season ended in the worst possible way for the San Francisco Giants – a terrible third strike call.

The San Francisco Giants clinched the top seed in the National League after clinching 107 wins, and they took the rival Los Angeles Dodgers to the distance in the NLDS. It all came down to a pivotal win or go home Game 5 on Thursday night.

With the Giants trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth after an RBI single by Cody Bellinger in the top of the frame, Wilmer Flores stepped up to the plate with a runner on base to attempt to tie or win the contest. Unfortunately, Flores was called for a strikeout on a low pitch by Dodgers ace Max Scherzer, despite the fact that the infielder clearly checked his swing.

Twitter users shared their thoughts on the controversial call by first base umpire Gabe Morales.

Gabe Morales should be ashamed of himself making a call like that to end the NLDS .. that is trash. Nowhere near a swing .. Wilmer Flores was robbed there. Unbelievable. That’s sickening. Shouldn’t be there if he can’t handle the moment – George Kontos (@G_Kontos) October 15, 2021

That is a terrible check swing call by Gabe Morales on Wilmer Flores, but it doesn’t help that there isn’t actually a check-swing rule. – Tim Healey (@timbhealey) October 15, 2021

Giants eliminated by Dodgers on blown check swing call by Gabe Morales

It was a true shame that this was how the game ended, considering how closely contested it was.

Right after the Dodgers took a 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Corey Seager in the sixth, the Giants responded in the bottom of the frame with a solo home run by Darin Ruf. Even with Bellinger’s RBI single to give Los Angeles the 2-1 lead, San Francisco got the tying run in the bottom of the ninth after Kris Bryant reached on a fielding error by Justin Turner. Yet, it all came to an end on a strikeout that should have never been called.

Dodgers fans will understandably be celebrating, as they are heading to Atlanta for an NLCS rematch against the Braves. But this loss will keep Giants fans up at night, considering how it ended.