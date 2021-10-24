Related news

They promised it in April, but it was not until now that Twitter announced the availability of Spaces for all users. In Spain and the rest of the world, tweeters will be able to create without restrictions audio rooms from Android or iOS applications.

The bird’s social network created Spaces in 2020 in response to the Clubhouse’s popularity. Through these rooms, multiple thematic conferences are generated where several speakers can intervene remotely while others listen to the conversation.

After months in which different news have been launched to improve this section within Twitter, the platform presents the most anticipated change: that all tweeters can create spaces freely.

Spaces for everyone

Until now, only those users of the social network with more than 600 followers could create their own conferences. The other tweeters they only had the possibility to participate as listeners or speakers in one of those virtual chats created by one of the VIP users.

Hence, this novelty democratizes access to this section. From an Android or iOS device, in the Twitter application, anyone can now create an audio room and invite other participants and listeners, even if that person does not have a follower.

the time has arrived – we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space

if this is your first time hosting, welcome! here’s a refresher on how pic.twitter.com/cLH8z0bocy – Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 21, 2021

To create a conference, Twitter remembers in its announcement that you must click on the Spaces icon from the button to write new messages. Then you have to put a headline for the conversation and indicate the central topic.

Spaces can be schedule for a specific time or start them at the moment, as well as invite other speakers who are also part of the social network. Active conferences are shown at the moment in the upper bar of the application to all the followers of the people who participate.

A year full of news

This is the latest news that Twitter introduces in this section. Throughout 2021, Spaces has received the ability to transcribe the conversation in real time and the feature to tweet live about what is being discussed in the chat.

Over the months, the evolution of this section has been frantic, the social network trying to conquer a new market that had been created with the arrival of Clubhouse. For this reason, it has developed controls to view the participants in a room or ways to locate talks by topic or creator.

