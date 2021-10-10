Eduardo Verástegui, a soap opera writer who has created controversy in recent days for his opinions on various issues, such as the right of women to have an abortion, once again positioned himself at the center of the scandal, this time because his Twitter account was temporarily suspended .

Through his social networks, Verástegui reported that his account had been suspended, although he did not specify the tweets that were deleted or the reason why this happened, however, the event coincides with the message he recently published, in which he externalized that it was not he was going to vaccinate and that he did not trust all those people who were behind the development of the biological against the coronavirus.

However, after his account returned, Eduardo Verástegui affirmed that there is no freedom of expression and questioned whether the Twitter accounts of all those who threaten him and send him messages wishing his death should also be suspended.

“Well, that’s how things were, they suspended my account for a few hours and Twitter forced us to delete tweets. There is no freedom of expression. I wonder … if I report everyone who is sending me death threats and wishes, will their accounts also be suspended? I am analyzing it… ”, wrote in this social network.

Users and followers responded to the publication, some reiterated their support, however, other people criticized his position and stressed that it should not influence the decisions of others.

One of the positions against it was that of the also actor Mauricio Martínez, who affirmed that encouraging people not to get vaccinated does not mean freedom of expression; and pray to God for all those who send you threats.

“Encouraging your followers not to get vaccinated IS NOT FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION. Good thing they blocked his account even for a few hours. I’m glad they made you delete those irresponsible tweets. And about those who send you these threats, report them or pray for them, ”said Martínez.

Other comments were: “I always support you, but not in the case of vaccines, I respect that you do not want to be vaccinated, although it does not seem right because we are in a situation that involves all of us and we should all be vaccinated out of love and respect for the rest, only if you don’t, don’t publish it ”; That’s the way it is when you defend the Truth. Don’t stop Eduardo! God and the Virgin love you and are with you. If you open accounts on other networks, please let us know ”; “Oh my God! Read comments such as ‘alarms people’, ‘misinformation’, ‘you don’t obey the Pope’, BY GOD, WE ARE ALREADY ADULTS! And everyone is free to express what they think. That many like to follow those above in everything without seeing consequences, because there they are ”; “They don’t like people being awake, if someone dares to contradict ‘official information’, they censor it. I congratulate you, because you are one of the few public people who dare to speak the truth ”.

Like Paty Navidad, Eduardo Verástegui positioned himself against the anticovid vaccines and asked everyone to be alert and vigilant in the face of the situation

“I have not ba-kunado nor am I going to ba-kunar. I don’t trust the people behind vaccines… Sober, alert and vigilant. #EfectosSecundarios “, affirmed.

It is not the first time that Eduardo Verástegui provokes controversies on issues such as abortion, women’s rights and being anti-vaccines, since on September 8 he regretted the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation to consider the criminalization of abortion unconstitutional , a ruling that has turned out to be historic for both judges and feminists that continues to pave the way for more legal changes in that direction.

Verástegui expressed through various messages on his social networks his annoyance at this decision and unleashed a wave of criticism and memes against him, because he highlighted that both the 7.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale registered on September 7, and that had its epicenter in Acapulco, Guerrero, as the storms that occurred in various states, were presented by the decriminalization of abortion.

He also asserted that this action represents an irresponsible message with which thousands of Mexican babies have been “sentenced to death”, thus leaving this Government a “bloody legacy.”

Source: However