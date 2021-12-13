Last week the founder of Twitter, Jack dorsey, resigned from his position as CEO of the company, reopening a debate that often brings technology companies upside down: the cult of the founders. Today’s great social networks are considered almost miracles born of the brightest minds of their generation.

Among these geniuses are founders such as Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Jack Dorsey, Larry Page Y Sergey brin, which has been elevated to the status of myth. Thus, the cult of the founder has come to permeate the second decade of our century. Some examples are the eccentric founder of the real estate company WeWork, Adam Neumann, or the founder of Groupon, Andrew Mason. Now that Dorsey has decided to leave his company, the industry wonders if the era of the founder has ended.

Before the tech boom of the 2000s, it was common to hire outside executives who could run companies that went public, as founders were understood to lack those skills. But this changed in the 2000s. Start-ups had more access to resources and, therefore, the founders were not willing to let go of the reins of their creations.

In the case of WeWork, Neumann had little oversight of his business management until he decided to take the company public. In addition, in the 2000s, the companies led by their founders, such as Apple or Facebook, prospered, which gave more free rein to the cult of the founder with Steve Jobs as a paradigm. American culture consolidated this myth: they idolized or hated them, but above all they reinforced their legitimacy. A clear example was that of Elizabeth holmes, the founder of the fraudulent company Theranos, who tried to embody the cliché.

Still, the end of the decade has cracked that myth. In 2011, the founder of Apple gave up his child to face cancer. In 2019, another tech company took a step in the same direction: Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin resigned from their positions, handing over to now CEO Sundar Pichai. But the founder’s culture still remained intact, with three founders / CEOs at the helm: Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Jack Dorsey (four, if you count Elon Musk, founder of Tesla).

Now it was Dorsey’s turn, who left Twitter in the hands of Parag Agrawal. In an email he shared on Twitter, Dorsey wrote: “There is a lot of talk about the importance of a company being led by its founder. Ultimately, I think that is very limiting and a point of failure. I have worked to make sure that this company can be separated from its foundation and its founders. “

Dorsey’s resignation can be interpreted in a thousand ways: as the end of the founder’s culture, as a way to prioritize the interests of the company, as a radical change in the essence of Twitter or, as many experts have pointed out, a step Natural for Dorsey, who was already spending more time working with Bitcoin and his other fintech startup, Square.

Regardless of the reason, the golden age of the founders is coming to an end; in part because of the antitrust measures being discussed in Congress, in part because of the greater criticism of technology that focuses on its visible face: that of the founder.

For this reason, Dorsey’s decision has been well received in the public opinion, with many coming to praise his ability to put the company above their own interests. Dorsey leaves Twitter in a difficult but exciting position, which Agrawal will have to face. The platform has been experimenting with different tools for a year, such as the Clubhouse-style rooms, or the newsletter option, copying Substack, and it continues to be the focus of the debate on freedom of expression online.

The cult of the founder is slowly cracking and soon the executives, many engineers with years of experience in the company, will take over. But the myth of the founder will not disappear completely, perhaps it will become cemented as an essential element of American culture.

*** Josep Valor is a professor at IESE Business School and Carmen Arroyo is a researcher at IESE and a financial journalist in New York.

