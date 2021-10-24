Related news

Twitter has been grappling in recent years with advertising on its platform. In Spain we have witnessed some movements to move it to other sites, outside the so-called timeline of the social network. Now, Twitter will test to put publicity in the responses to tweets.

As Bruce Falck, the head of Twitter’s product revenue division, has shown on his own profile, the ads would appear right in the middle of the first answer and the second answer to each tweet. In this way, on an iOS mobile we would see the ads after the first, third or eighth response to a tweet.

For now it is nothing more than a test, so it is not yet clear if Twitter will decide to include it in the stable version of its application. However, this could generate some problems visibility for some responses, which could be overshadowed under this publicity.

Twitter and advertising

Starting today, we’re trying something different and testing a new ad format in Tweet conversations. If you’re a part of this test (which is global; on iOS & Android only), you’ll see ads after the first, third or eighth reply under a Tweet. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/kvIGeYt2vp – bruce.falck () 🦗 (@boo) October 13, 2021

The system hardly changes the interface as it is proposed. The only difference is that if we enter a Twitter conversation and enter responses, we will see ads after the first, third or eighth response. These ads, of course, will have a smaller format than what we normally see on our home page.

Falck explains that for now this is a global test for iOS and Android users, and that for now it will be limited to that, to tests. According to Twitter, the idea behind this change is to check how impact the ads have in the Twitter conversations that are generated in the tweets.

They will not stay there. Falck already anticipates that they will test all kinds of distributions, frequencies, insertion points and so on. It will not be until they choose an exact method that such ad distribution it will become permanent on Twitter.

Outshine the responses

Obviously if this helps us users to get rid of the annoying ads that usually populate our main line of tweets, all the better. The problem is that these ads could collapse other important responses under a tweet, as users who see the ad are likely to try to avoid it exiting the tweet.

However, it is difficult to determine how negative feedback from the community will be. Of course they could pass months and months until Twitter decides to implement these ads or many others. We will have to wait for the next few months to see how much the Twitter ads change.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you