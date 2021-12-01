Related news

This week, Twitter said goodbye to one of its founders, Jack Dorsey, who will no longer be the CEO of the company. Now that position is held by Parag Agarwal, who has already applied his first change: privacy policies are enforced on the social network. Users, including those in Spain, will no longer be able to share photos or videos of other people if the person who appears has not given permission.

The blue bird social network takes time dealing with hate. Measures to protect against harassment with Safe Mode have been applied in recent months to stop insults and discussions among users, and also to stop it, warning when a controversial conversation is being entered into.

The next measure to be taken is more forceful, the platform has published a statement explaining the new red lines that will not allow any user to skip. “When we receive a report that a Tweet contains unauthorized private mediaNow we will take measures in accordance with our regulations, “they warn.

No photos

On Twitter, it was already forbidden to share personal and private information such as the email address, the telephone number or the residence address of another person. To this data are now added photos and videos, which cannot be used without the consent of the person.

Images / videos that show people participating in public events (like large scale protests, sporting events, etc.) would generally not violate this policy.

For more on what is NOT in violation, read the full policy here: https: //t.co/plPa5TgEnM – Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 30, 2021

The social network details in the statement that “this update will allow us to take measures in the media that are shared without any explicit abusive content, as long as it is published without the consent of the person represented.” That is even though there is no explicit threat, if the image of that person has been published without their consent, action can be taken.

“When the represented persons or an authorized representative notify us that they did not give their consent for their private image or video to be shared, we will delete it”, users who want to delete a tweet with their image and information, must report it to the platform for it to study the case and take the measures established in its privacy policy.

Exceptions

However, this new rule does not apply to public figures. For celebrities, it will be necessary that the purpose of the message in which they appear is to harass, intimidate or use fear to silence them.

“We will always try to evaluate the context in which the content is shared” add from Twitter, who end up acting as judges in disputes and cases of harassment within the social network. They also mention the possibility that these photographs are shared “in an effort to help someone involved in a crisis situation, such as after a violent event or as part of a newsworthy event due to the public interest. “

In this sense, it will be taken into account if the denounced image is publicly on other platforms or if it is being covered by traditional media, as well as if the accompanying message is relevant to the community.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you