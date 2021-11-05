Related news

After opening Twitter Spaces to all users of the social network, this section is now open to everyone. Anyone can listen to an audio conference even though i haven’t logged in in the application, a novelty that reaches Spain and the rest of the countries.

The measure clashes with previous decisions made by the social network to limit access to people who have an account. However, it now seems that the priority is to free up access so that Spaces conferences reach the largest number of listeners, regardless of whether they are registered or not.

“Do you have friends who are not on Twitter?” thus begins the announcement of this new standard on the social network. With this I know makes it possible to share audios with people outside the social network and maybe encourage them to join.

Spaces for everyone

Both hosts and listeners have the option to share an audio room outside of the walls of Twitter. With a shared link (as if it were a web page or a YouTube video) the people who they don’t have a profile in this social network they will be able to access the conference.

have friends not on Twitter? that’s weird but now you can share direct links to your Spaces and they can listen in via web without being logged in – Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) November 4, 2021

From the link you can access the room through the browser of the mobile phone or the computer. No need to register or identify, but they will only be able to hear what is said in the conference. Their role will be as a listener, but Engadget indicates that they could also share the audio with the link to other people who are also not on Twitter.

With this opening, the social network makes its section of audio rooms more public, a communication channel that increasingly serves to get a message to more people around the world.

Twitter Space grows

Spaces was born inspired by the Clubhouse social network that had a great impact during 2020. Since its creation, Twitter has been adding new functions with the aim of integrating everyone in this new trend.

Recently, the company has integrated functions, such as tweeting live while listening to a talk and being able to share what is said in it. A measure designed so that more users join the live show and that would be in line with this last decision.

Administrators also have the ability to add more participants who want to contribute their opinion to the conversation. Although if you do not have a Twitter profile, it is not possible to collaborate at this level.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you