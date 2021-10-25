Super Follow, the private Twitter

The idea is to give value to your Tweets. Twitter always had that in mind, and now with the Super Follow they will give the opportunity to the users so that they can do it. The function consists of opening a private channel within the accounts to which only those users who are subscribed to said profile will be able to access.

That is, if someone told secrets on Twitter, they could do so through its Super Follow section and only those users who pay the fee to that user will be able to access the tweets published in Super Follow mode. We will therefore have a public and a private section, and it will be in the private one where the content is monetized.

introducing Super Follows — a paid monthly subscription that supports your favorite people on Twitter AND gets you access to :: puts sunglasses on :: super Tweets rolling out in US and Canada on iOS only… 😏 for now pic.twitter.com/Mb9sgxbw5F – Super Follows (@SuperFollows) September 1, 2021

Everything will work in a transparent and simple way for users, since the private timeline will only be shown for those users who are subscribed to Super Follow, while the rest of the users will see the rest of the Tweets open.

Will you become OnlyFans?

Today Twitter allows you to create accounts with content for people over 18 years of age, so there should be no problem with the content of some accounts with Super Follow being focused on that side. This could cause some users to use their accounts to earn money in the same way that they do with OnlyFans, so it is very likely that many OnlyFans content creators will expand their domains on Twitter with the arrival of the new feature.

We will see how the subject evolves, but material of this type will be available. Even so, obviously most users will offer all kinds of content on Super Follow, and the clear example is the first accounts that have received the function, since the first users to receive them have been a makeup artist, a sports journalist, a writer and a tarot reader.

Limited for now

The problem is that the deployment of the function will be quite slow for now. At the moment, Super Follow is only available for some selected accounts, in the United States and only for iOS, so Android, the rest of the countries and, ultimately, all the remaining users of the bird’s network will have to wait until further notice .

When it is finally available, the function will require certain essential requirements, since your account must have at least 10,000 followers, be over 18 years old and have Tweeted more than 25 times in the last 30 days.

How much does the Super Follow cost?

The Super Follow function will have predefined three price ranges, with monthly subscriptions of $ 2.99, $ 4.99 and $ 9.99, so these will be the options that users will have available to define the monthly fee.

The Super Follow button will appear on the main profile tab, and clicking on them will be when we can choose whether to subscribe to the account or not.