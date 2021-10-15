The new thing about Twitter has advertising as the protagonist, the blue bird social network will begin to show ads between the comments to the tweets.

Advertising is something that does not quite convince many people and, above all, the users who populate social networks. And, it is that, it is difficult to integrate quality ads and that they are not forced on platforms such as, for example, Twitter.

The blue bird social network has decided to start testing a new system when it comes to integrating ads. The strategy may not get the expected reception, but Twitter wants to show ads in the replies to tweets.

Yes, you read correctly. Now on Twitter we will find ads between the different responses that we read or write. The truth is that it is not very understandable that the social network has decided to follow this path.

What has been seen by the announcement made by a spokesperson for the social network in a tweet is that the announcements may appear after the first, third or eighth comment. The design of these announcements will be in card format.

Starting today, we’re trying something different and testing a new ad format in Tweet conversations. If you’re a part of this test (which is global; on iOS & Android only), you’ll see ads after the first, third or eighth reply under a Tweet. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/kvIGeYt2vp – bruce.falck () 🦗 (@boo) October 13, 2021

At the level of visual discomfort, the truth is that they are not as shocking as one might come to believe at first. Of course, you will also have to see the number of ads that can appear in the same conversation thread.

And, is that, the problem lies exactly there. While those on Twitter indicate that they only or may appear after a specific answer number, the algorithm can end up doing what it wants and showing too many ads.

There will be more changes on Twitter, but none will be the one that all community managers ask for: you will not be able to edit the tweets yet.

It will not be necessary to wait for this feature to arrive on mobile devices and, it is that it has already done it. Those on Twitter have commented that it is being tested globally on both Android and iOS mobile devices.

The desktop version of Twitter is free for the moment of the announcements between the different messages. We will have to wait to see how it works or if users end up adapting to this new way of advertising.