11/23/2021 at 07:48 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

A 40-year-old man of Moroccan nationality is torn between life and death in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital de Manises since last Friday after take a brutal beating in Cheste, the town where he resides. Two of his three alleged assailants have already been arrested and the third is also identified, as this newspaper has learned. While waiting to see how their victim evolves, they are charged with a crime of attempted murder with the aggravating circumstance of abuse of superiority.

The events occurred after two in the morning last Friday when a Cheste Local Police patrol was stopped by awitnesses, who alerted them that a person was being attacked by three young men on Chiva street in the town.

When the agents arrived at the scene, they located the victim, a man in his 40s, seriously injured. Mohamed Z. he was lying on the road face up unconscious as a result of the brutal beating. Without wasting a single second, the police officers maneuvered him to prevent him from drowning with his own blood and kept him alive until the arrival of the SAMU ambulance. The medical personnel displaced to the place recognized that if it were not for these first aid, the attacked person would have died right there.

Cheste Local Police arrested that same night one of the three alleged assailants, an 18-year-old with a history of being a minor. Likewise, the Civil Guard of Chiva identified the other two suspects, who are also known in the area for their background related to drug trafficking.

As a result of the investigations carried out by the investigators of the Armed Institute, on the morning of this Monday the second of those allegedly implicated in the aggression, who is about 30 years old and of Spanish nationality, was arrested in Macastre.

The first detainee was brought to justice this past weekend. The Court of Instruction number two of Requena agreed to his entry into provisional prison for a crime of attempted homicide without prejudice to a further qualification according to how the victim evolves, who remains in a coma due to a head injury.