Two males, of 19 and 21 years old, have been arrested this past dawn in the Guipuzcoan town of Zumárraga, accused of a crime of attempted murder, after stabbing five young men, causing them injuries of varying degrees, in the course of a fight, as reported by the Basque Department of Security.

After five thirty this morning, a police presence was required in the Plaza Nafarroa de Zumárraga, because, according to the applicants, there had been an altercation in the place moments before and during the same several people had been stabbed.

The police force that has traveled to the place has located there two young men who presented different bleeding cuts compatible with a knife attack. According to what has been confirmed, the cause of these injuries had been two individuals who, after the attack, had left the place.

The victims have had to be evacuated to the Zumárraga hospital. In addition, the agents have found that at least three other people had been injured in the fight and had already traveled by their own means to the health center.

The patrols have launched a search device in the area in order to locate the alleged perpetrators of the aggression and shortly after they have detected the presence of the suspects in the vicinity, proceeding to the arrest of both after carrying out the necessary verifications.

Those now arrested, 21 and 19 years old and those who He is charged with a crime of murder in the degree of tentativea, they have been later transferred to police offices to carry out the pertinent procedures, before being presented to the Judicial Authority.