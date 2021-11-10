The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products has ordered the withdrawal of two batches of two medicines to treat blood pressure for not meeting quality standards.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has requested the withdrawal market of all distributed units of 2 lots of 2 medications for treat blood pressure for not meeting quality standards.

I know deals with the drugs Coaprovel and Karvezide, whose marketing authorization holder is Sanofi-Aventis.

According to the AEMPS, dependent on the Ministry of Health, the Withdrawal affects batch FT028 of Coaprovel 300 mg / 25 mg of 28 tablets with expiration date January 31, 2023 and at Lot FT029 of Karvezide 300 mg / 25 mg of 28 tablets with the same expiration date as the previous one.

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

The agency has made this decision after the “detection in the active substance irbesartan of an impurity above its accepted limit”. This allowed limit cannot exceed 0.320 ppm (parts per million) or 0.080 ppm, depending on the drug.

Due to this cause, the AEMPS has ordered the “withdrawal from the market of all distributed units of the affected lots and return to the laboratory through the usual channels.” It also indicates that all the autonomous communities will monitor the withdrawal of medicines.

This alert is in addition to the one already issued by the agency on August 4, on other batches of these drugs. In this way, lots affected by the health alert are:

COAPROVEL 300 mg / 25 mg film-coated tablets, 28 tablets (NR: 98086024, CN: 656037) batch FT028, expiry date 01/31/2023; Karvezide 300 mg / 25 mg film-coated tablets, 28 tablets (NR: 98085024, CN: 656038), batch FT029, expiry date 01/31/2023 Coaprovel 300 mg / 25 mg film-coated tablets, 28 tablets ( nr: 98086024ip, cn: 723683) lots FT027 with an expiration date 01/31/2023 and lot FT029, with an expiration date 01/31/2023. Lot FT028B of ‘Coaprovel’ 300 mg / 25 mg film-coated tablets, 28 tablets (nr: 98086024ip2, cn: 727428). Coaprovel 300 mg / 25 mg film-coated tablets, 28 tablets (NR: 98086024IP1, CN: 727260), lot FT027, expiry date 01/31/2023.

The defect has been classified as class 2.

The quality defects of medicines are classified by the AEMPS into 3 classes, class 1 being the one that corresponds to the highest risk and class 3 the least.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Cristina Fernández Esteban.