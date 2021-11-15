“His coach came to the locker room before the fight and called me old. I am only four years older than Kid Galahad … that made me very angry”, Kiko Martínez admits to AS (The full interview will be broadcast on Wednesday on the AS Audio podcast ‘KO a la Carrera’ https://as.com/masdeporte/2021/11/12/polideportivo/1636743176_560343.html) after winning English. The 35-year-old from Elche is the new IBF featherweight world champion. He did it this Saturday after striking down the monarch up to that point thanks to two right crochets. It was a feat and it is history.

Kiko had received all kinds of slights from the fans and the rival team in the previous one … and he decided to speak in the ring. “What they said did not matter to me. I was under pressure because I knew it was my last chance to be a world champion,” admits Martínez. That pressure was a spur to give the bell again. He had done it in 2013, when he traveled to Atlantic City (United States) and knocked out Jonathan Romero. After that belt, in the super bantamweight, two more came to him. Since 2014 many wanted to withdraw him, but the Spanish had one goal: to reach his idol, Javier Castillejo. The ‘Lince de Parla’ was the only one in history to reign in two pesos (super welterweight and a half).

Kid Galahad v Kiko Martinez – IBF Featherweight World Title ANDREW BOYERS (Action Images via .)

Chance has wanted history to repeat itself. The same scorn that Kiko suffered were suffered by Castillejo when he traveled to Germany to fight Felix Sturm. He knocked out and was crowned again in a second division. Martinez did it this Saturday in Sheffield. A very special night. “I don’t even know how I hit the first hand. It was innate. It was very special, but I think the first one a little more because economically my situation was worse and the change was remarkable, “he admits. Now, Kiko will almost certainly expect a rematch against Galahad, although he will take a few vacation.

ALL THE SPANISH WORLD CHAMPIONS

Boxer – Weight

Baltasar Belenguer – rooster

José Legrá – pen

Pedro Carrasco – light

Perico Fernández – super lightweight

José Durán – super welterweight

Miguel Velázquez – super lightweight

Cecilio Lastra – pen

Javier Castillejo – super welter and a half

José A. López Bueno – fly

Jorge Mata – minimal

María Jesús Rosa – minimal

Gabriel Campillo – light heavyweight

Kiko Martínez – super bantamweight and rooster

Joana Pastrana – minimum

Miriam Gutiérrez – lightweight