10/30/2021 at 12:32 PM CEST

IT

The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia has developed in The Torres de Cotillas operation ‘Motard’, which has ended with himthe dismantling of a criminal group dedicated to the massive cultivation of marijuana.

La Benemérita has dismantled two clandestine greenhouses that were producing 1,500 cannabis plants and it has seized all the effects related to the illicit activity clarified. In addition, he has detained six members of the group as alleged perpetrators of Crime against public health, for the cultivation or production of drugs, and the crime of fraud of electricity.

The proceedings began last September, when members of the Benemérita obtained evidence that related two public establishments of Las Torres de Cotillas with drug trafficking.

The first steps of the operation allowed the investigators to verify that the two shops, supposedly dedicated to the repair of motorcycles, lacked commercial activity. Vehicles did not enter or leave the alleged workshops for repair. Just the suspects frequented them and remained inside until the wee hours of the morning, always with the closed doors.

Once all the necessary evidence had been obtained, with prior judicial authorization, the civil guards carried out the entry and registration of the industrial buildings, in which they found, camouflaged after the appearance of a workshop, several rooms made by hand and equipped with sophisticated lighting, heating, irrigation and ventilation devices that made up greenhouses for the massive cultivation of marijuana.

In these greenhouses, in addition to the tools related to the illicit cultivation of drugs, the Civil Guard found 1,500 marijuana plants, most of them of considerable size.

In addition, the existence of a manipulation of the water and electricity supplies was found. These modifications, which gave rise to fraud, were made from inside the warehouse, burying the different conduits from the public thoroughfare to the interior.

One of the two industrial buildings had been modified inside and the main part had been left with the appearance of a motorcycle workshop. The central part, in which the plantation is located, was hidden behind a wall and which was accessed through a hidden sliding door with a cabinet. In that place, another structure prepared and destined for the installation of another plantation similar to the one seized, which was scheduled to start in the next few days, was also located.

The operation culminated in the location and arrest of the six members of the criminal group, who, together with the seized drug, the seized effects and the instructed proceedings, They have been made available to the Investigating Court number of Molina de Segura.