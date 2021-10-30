10/30/2021 at 1:13 AM CEST

betfair

It is strange that a film of this event has not yet been made. Benjamín Zarandona was in charge of expanding the popularity of the American Halloween party throughout Spain. The Betis player organized a party that is the history of the city of Seville, bringing together almost the entire Betis squad. Thousands of stories and many versions have been told of that night, but the one where everyone agrees is the appearance of the businessman and president of the Verdiblanco club, Manuel Ruiz de Lopera, along with coach Juande Ramos.

It had been a few months since the Seville team had been promoted to the First Division and Lopera did not want his team to get out of control again. Someone told him about the one he had set up at Benjamin’s house and, neither short nor lazy, he called his coach and they both showed up after midnight for the party. The president was disgusted by those of the time when he found almost 200 people in the player’s chalet. “It got out of hand. I had only invited 30 friends,” the player defended himself years later.

Lopera went into customs inspector mode, checking the house from top to bottom as people tried to escape his sight. “When Benjamin saw me, he turned white and suddenly shouts began to be heard and people came out of the windows due to my presence. Benjamin had several glasses in his hand and I saw how Denilson, who later did not stop shaking, tried to jump out of a window, with several players hiding behind the curtains, “admitted the president.

The sequence that Lopera found upon entering was several girls dancing in underwear, sofas burned by cigarette butts and alcohol everywhere. “There we were in glory and suddenly I see Benjamin going up some stairs with a puzzled face saying who had invited Lopera“, said Joaquín Sánchez, who at that time was a rookie in the First Division.

The captain recalled a conversation with Denilson, who was about to jump out of a window to avoid being caught. “That he is not going to pay me, that he is not going to pay me,” said the Brazilian, while Joaquín tried to take away the idea of ​​jumping into the void. “There are two meters, you’re going to kill yourself. Let him see you and tell you what he wants,” Joaquín snapped, who finally managed to convince him.

Lopera caught his entire staff, But he decided not to remove anyone from the team or to retaliate. Finally, Betis managed to qualify for the UEFA Cup for the following season after finishing sixth in the league. “Man if the child is here. Very soon you are starting,” was what the Betic president told Joaquín. “It is something that I will never forget in my life. Luckily it caught us all,” the player concluded.