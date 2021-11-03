11/03/2021 at 19:16 CET

.

The Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has imposed two games of sanction against the coach of Mallorca, Luis García Plaza, sent off with a direct red card in the 82nd minute of the match on the last day in Cádiz (1-1).

Competition has applied article 117 of the regulations to impose the sanction on the coach, for attitudes of contempt or disregard towards the referees, managers or sports authorities. The coach will also have to pay a fine of 600 euros and the club another of 700.00, in application of art. 52.

The minutes of Madrid referee Valentín Pizarro Gómez stated that the coach was expelled for “addressing” his “assistant in a disparaging manner in the following terms: “Don’t whistle us one!”, Having been previously warned “.

The coach, at the end of the game, assured that he had not said anything to the referee, that he only said “in a low tone” to his second: “we do not whistle a single one and it has not been in a derogatory toneIt has been with a normal tone, and he goes and expels me, I will not be able to speak. “

Mallorca presented allegations to try to avoid the sanction to its coach, backed up with a video to demonstrate the version of his coach, in which he argued the existence of a manifest material error and maintained that the expelled coach did not commit the action recorded in the arbitration report.

However, the Committee indicated in its resolution that “it is impossible to deduce from the evidence provided that this was really what happened.” “Although the technician went to the bench, it is also appreciated how he stands behind the assistant, not being possible to hear what he says at that time. As has been said, only the evidence of a manifest material error can distort the assessment made by the collegiate and, consequently, the veracity of what was recorded in the minutes. “, He states

Regarding the other allegation of the club referred to “the excessive severity of the referee’s reaction”, Competition indicated that it is not its task “to substitute at that point the appreciation of the referee, best placed to judge the fact and the circumstances surrounding it“.

“What corresponds to the Competition Committee is to qualify said facts according to the Disciplinary Code that must apply, if it is not proven, as is the case, the manifest material error. It is therefore appropriate to lthe rejection of the allegations and the maintenance of the disciplinary consequences of the action consigned in the arbitration act, “he concludes.

In addition to the sanction on Luis García, Competition also imposed a match due to accumulation of warnings on the players Tomás Alarcón Vergara (Cádiz), Damien Suarez (Getafe) and Brais mendez (Cleta de Vigo) and one also, for a double warning on the occasion of a match, to Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club), Jose Gutierrez (Elche) and Aleksandar Sedlar (Majorca).