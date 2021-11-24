11/24/2021 at 16:06 CET

.

The Competition Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) sanctioned the Real Sociedad player with two matches Aritz elustondo and the coach of Granada, Robert Moreno, both sent off during the last day in LaLiga Santander.

Robert Moreno was sent off in the 67th minute with a direct red card for protesting to the referee in the match against Real Madrid and Elustondo in the 76th minute against Valencia for kicking an opponent “with the use of excessive force from the ground.”

The player will fulfill a game for the expulsion and another for conduct contrary to good sporting order, since the minutes reflected that “after being expelled and on the way to the changing rooms, he gave a ball to the changing room area as a sign of disagreement.”

The Competition Committee also imposed two sanction matches on Sevilla’s second coach, Pablo sanz, sent off against Alavés also for protesting, sanctioned with one for accumulation of reprimands against Lucas Torro (Osasuna) and Oscar Trejo (Vallecano Ray).

They will also serve a game by expulsion on the fourteenth day Hector Bellerín (Betis) and Ramon Rodriguez (Granada) and the Royal Society will be fined for minor disturbance of order.

Regarding the sanctions after matchday 17 of LaLiga SmartBank Competition, he imposed two matches on Zebenzui Ortiz (Tenerife) sent off for protesting to the referee and one Ricard sanchez (Lugo) and Oscar Plano (Valladolid), both expelled.

They will miss the next round due to accumulation of warnings Nicolas Gorosito (Alcorcón), Mikel Iribas (Fuenlabrada), Stephane Mbia (Fuenlabrada), Pedro Sanchez (Fuenlabrada), Juan Pedro Ramirez (Girona), Samuel Da Costa (Almería) and by double warning Ivan Salvador (Fuenlabrada) and Enzo Loiodice (Las Palmas).

Alvaro Villares, from the Fuenlabrada coaching staff, was sanctioned with one game for his expulsion and with another two for attitudes of contempt or disregard for the referees after seeing the red card.