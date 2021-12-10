12/09/2021 at 22:12 CET

Judit Bertran

This Tuesday a couple publicly denounced in a Twitter thread a homophobic attack at a Starbucks chain store in the Rambla in Barcelona. In this one, one of the young women has detailed how they insulted her and her partner calling them “sluts” for having kissed: “I have told you why the rest of the couples in the cafeteria who were heterosexual were not saying the same thing, that we were just kissing“.

I never thought I was going to write this although unfortunately it was obvious that at some point it was going to happen.

🏳‍🌈Homophobic aggression thread at the Starbucks on La Rambla in Barcelona🏳‍🌈 – Festive Røbin! ✒️❄☃️☕🗡 (@AwakeAtDawn_) December 7, 2021

“That we were in the 21st century. The very imbeciles have continued to answer us and insult us and luckily, luckily, the girls who were sitting next to us got up and started to defend us with nails and teeth “, related the young woman.

So one of the men he started insulting one of the girls that they were defending them and, in response, he threw a glass of cold coffee in her face. After an exchange of insults, one of the assailants raised his hand to one of the victims with the intention of hitting him, but in the end he did not do so, he says.

“This should always happen against any aggression”

“You don’t know how much it has meant to us that those girls supported us to such an extent that it seemed that the aggression was against them and not against us. This should ALWAYS happen against any aggression, whether we are part of that group or not“, he concluded.

Thus, in the thread they have warned that “cases of LGTBIphobia are skyrocketing at times” and, from the Observatori contra l’Homophobia, they have contacted the two victims and offered them psychological and legal help. They have also transferred the facts to the Barcelona City Council so that the pertinent protocols are activated.