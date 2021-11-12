11/12/2021 at 07:03 CET

A study by the European Space Agency (ESA) reveals that two landfills adjacent to each other and close to the center of Madrid emitted “significant amounts & rdquor; of methane between August and October, the highest amount of that gas observed in all of Europe.

The high presence of methane, measured with high-resolution satellites on the Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission, was recorded at two landfills. located about six kilometers from each other and only 18 kilometers from the center of Madrid, according to ESA in a statement.

Together, both emitted 8,800 kilos of methane per hour from August 20 to October 13, according to measurements that, combined with high-resolution commercial images from GHGSat, have been analyzed by scientists from the Netherlands Institute for Space Research (Sron ).

“Approximately 350,0000 homes could be fed with the rate of loss of methane from the Madrid landfills & rdquor;, continues ESA.

One of them released an average of 5,000 kilos of methane per hour, for reasons that are unknown, according to satellite images that show a cloud of this greenhouse gas moving towards a nearby residential area, a situation only comparable to landfills. Bangladesh

“Madrid is not the only one that has landfills located near homes. In April 2021, GHGSat’s newest satellite, Hugo, recorded large amounts of methane (approximately 4,000 kilograms per hour) from the 73-hectare Matuail landfill in southern Dhaka, Bangladesh & rdquor; added ESA.

The measurements were obtained days after Madrid recorded one of the highest temperatures in its history during the heat wave that affected much of southern Europe this summer.

From ESA they remember that 26 percent of the continent’s methane emissions come from garbage, due to the decomposition of organic matter, although this is expected to reduce by 2030.

After the European Union and the United States have pushed this Tuesday from the Glasgow climate summit an ambitious plan to reduce methane emissions by 30% in the next decadeThis gas, which until now has been more in the background of the COP negotiations, has jumped to the forefront.

The promoters of this pact ensure that meeting this objective it would limit the increase in temperatures by 0.2 ºC by 2050 and prevent 200,000 premature deaths, hundreds of thousands of emergency hospital admissions for asthma and the loss of 20 million tons of crops a year.

When we talk about reducing polluting emissions, we are almost always talking about carbon dioxide. It is the main greenhouse gas, the main responsible for warming the atmosphere. But not the only one.

“CO2 tells us how much the planet is going to warm; methane tells us how fast this warming is going to take place, the rate at which it is generated ”, synthesizes Manfredi Caltagirone, acting director of the new International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO).

It is estimated that a quarter of global warming is due to the impact of methane in the atmosphere, while the concentration of that gas is increasing at the fastest rate in history. It is currently 2.6 times higher than in 1750, and according to experts, this sustained increase can be attributed mainly to human activity, fossil fuels and livestock.

