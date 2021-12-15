Paulina Rubio, the so-called “Golden Girl” and “The Queen of Rock”, Alejandra Guzmán, The Queen of Hearts, are getting ready to see each other face to face in a series of unrepeatable concerts that will be part of the biggest and most controversial tour of the Latin pop rock history: “PerrÍsimas” US Tour 2022. Over more than three decades, the multi-award winning and legendary global superstars Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio have built impressive careers and after years of rivalry, for the first time, Rubio and Guzmán will perform on the same stage to settle scores and offer US audiences a spectacular and electrifying experience.

Produced by the same superstars, the “Perrísimas” tour will kick off in April 2022 and will make more than 20 stops in cities like Chicago, New York, Miami and Las Vegas before ending on May 22 in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. local time, while the pre-sale will begin today, December 15 at 12 p.m. local time, to ensure that the most loyal fans of both artists have exclusive access to the best seats. For more details on the presale, visit www.perrisimastour.com

As two of the greatest artists in the history of Latin music, both Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio have left an enormous impact on the industry and global culture, after selling more than 50 million records between the two. With countless recognitions, achievements and successes, his music has transcended generations and has served as a soundtrack for the lives of millions of listeners around the world. The “Perrísimas” US Tour 2022 will be the only opportunity that fans will have to witness the long-awaited and unprecedented meeting of these two international icons and, without a doubt, it will enter the record books as one of the greatest tours of all time.

“It is time to go back to the concerts, Break patterns and reset with Music. To go back to the concerts, is to live again !!! “ Paulina Rubio

Dates of the tour “Perrísimas” US Tour 2022:

April 15 – Hard Rock Live / Cafe Orlando – Orlando, FL April 16 – Hard Rock Live – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL April 20 – PPL Center – Allentown, PA April 22 – Capital One Hall – Tysons, VA23 April – United Palace Theater – New York, NY April 27 – Rosemont Theater – Rosemont, IL April 28 – Tennessee Performing Arts Center-Andrew Jackson Hall – Nashville, TN April 29 – The Fox Theater – Atlanta, GA May 1 – Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie – Grand Prairie, TX May 2 – Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center – Midland, TX May 4 – HEB Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park, TX May 5 – Smart Financial Center – Sugar Land, TX May 6 – Payne Arena – Hidalgo, TX May 8 – Majestic Theater – San Antonio, TX May 10 – Sames Auto Arena – Laredo, TX May 12 – El Paso County Coliseum – El Paso, TX May 13 – AVA Amphitheater – Tucson, AZ (on sale January 7) May 14 – Agua Caliente Casino – Rancho Mirage, CA May 15 – Pechanga Arena – Sa n Diego, CA May 18 – Arizona Federal Theater – Phoenix, AZ20 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA May 21 – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV May 22 – Microsoft Theater – Los Angeles, CA